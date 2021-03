The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has postponed the meeting announced for March 12 to Thursday, March 11.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a source at the President's Office.

"The meeting of the National Security and Defense Council was postponed from Friday to tomorrow," he said.

Earlier, the NSDC secretary announced that at an open meeting, a strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea would be approved and presented.

The agenda has not yet been announced in more detail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, the Cabinet of Ministers developed the Economic Security Strategy for the period up to 2025 for the approval of the National Security and Defense Council.

