The Ministry of Health says that 4,362 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on March 9.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, not a single person has yet been vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine.

In total, 23,480 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health says that 1,171 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on March 8.

On March 9, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 6,377 over March 8 to 1,416,438, and the number of deaths increased by 219 over March 8 to 27,423; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 95.6%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 2.9 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 10, a total of 1,416,438 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 27,423 fatal cases; 1,204,916 people had recovered.

On March 9, a total of 6,377 new disease cases were recorded, 219 people died, and 5,975 people recovered.

Therefore, as of March 9, the number of newly-infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (6,377 vs. 5,975).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of March 10 was 184,099, up 0.3% over March 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (143,161), Odesa region (89,260), and Kharkiv region (87,139).

