Cabinet Imposes Ban On Passenger Transportation In Regions Located In "Red" Zone

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a ban on regular and irregular transportation of passengers (except for transit) in regions that are classified as "red" zone of epidemic danger.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Coronavirus_Info Telegram channel.

At the same time, in the "red" zone, the following are allowed:

- transportation of no more than five passengers (including the driver) by cars, excluding children;

- carriage of passengers by official or rented vehicles within the number of seats (subject to information on the route of movement to the National Police);

- carriage of passengers by rail special routes of internal communication, coordinated with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Infrastructure;

- carriage of passengers by rail special trains in suburban traffic, coordinated with the Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, the Cabinet of Ministers imposed a ban on the carriage of passengers by rail, as well as by automobile (except for minibuses with no more than five passengers) and urban electric transport in regions classified as "red" zone of epidemic danger.

As of March 10, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions are in the "red" zone.

