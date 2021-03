President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces the launch of the Center for Countering Disinformation in the near future.

He announced this during the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Informationally, our country is attacked not only from the outside, but also from within. When great patriots lie to citizens about Novi Sanzhary, about the prohibition of defenders at the front to shoot, or when they call the vaccine a word that characterizes the essence of their actions," he said.

On March 1, during the conciliation council of the Verkhovna Rada, the former President, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Petro Poroshenko, said that it was "shit brought to Ukraine", but not a vaccine against coronavirus.

"Information war is not only misinformation and lies. It is fear, panic and aggression, which multiply with every like and repost. These are malicious viruses and spam. These are artificially created so-called opinion leaders who can better see from Spain how to live in Ukraine," Zelenskyy continued.

On February 25, the Security Service of Ukraine put on the state wanted list video blogger Anatolii Sharii, who lives in Spain.

“These are mass disinformation media that cover up sabotage under the instructions of the aggressor with freedom of speech. We continue to work so that only a television test table can be seen on these channels, and on the Internet, in particular on YouTube, they received a life ban,” Zelenskyy concluded.

In February, Ukraine imposed sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZiK TV channels and asks YouTube to close their pages on its video hosting.

Also, sanctions were introduced against the formal owner of the channels, Taras Kozak (Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and his colleague Viktor Medvedchuk.

"The further task of the state and society is to understand all the threats to information security and find ways to counter them today ... At the UN, I came up with an initiative to create a Center for Countering Disinformation in Ukraine. In the near future it will begin its work and in the future should become an international platform for countering disinformation and propaganda around the world," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the President noted that "no center itself will be able to withstand the multibillion-dollar budgets, including the Kremlin."

“Media literacy lessons should appear in our school curriculum,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of teaching information hygiene to older citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Zelenskyy initiated the creation of the headquarters of an international center for countering disinformation and propaganda in Ukraine.

