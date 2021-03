19,000 People Vaccinated Against Coronavirus, Stepanov Not Satisfied With Such Rates Of Vaccination

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says that since the beginning of vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine, 19,118 people have been vaccinated, while the minister is not satisfied with such rates of vaccination.

He announced this during a briefing of the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The start of vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine took place on February 24, 2021. Since the start of the campaign, 19,118 people have been vaccinated. I am not satisfied with these numbers. I set a different task regarding the pace of vaccination, realizing that we are cascading this vaccination. I can say that at the end of last week we had to reach 10,000 people a day, whom we had to vaccinate, and further increasing this number. We went (to the level) a little over 3,000," Stepanov said.

According to the minister, a conference call on vaccination issues will take place on March 9.

Stepanov also emphasizes that vaccination of the population is necessary, since the vaccine protects against contamination with most strains of the virus, moderate and severe disease, as well as death, and allows the antibody titer to return to safe levels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1,171 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on March 8.

Earlier, Stepanov said that as of March 1, 38,531 people signed up for vaccination against coronavirus through the Diia portal.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources