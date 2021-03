China to formulate land border law to ensure national security

State flag of China. Photo by Xinhua/Li Xiang.

China's top legislature will formulate a land border law in 2021 to improve the legal system for national security, according to a work report.

The Xinhua News Agency Informs about it.

The annual work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was submitted Monday to the ongoing fourth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

