Court Refuses To Consider Immediate Release Of Sternenko From Custody

The Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa refused to consider the issue of the immediate release of activist Serhii Sternenko, who was sentenced to 7.3 years in prison for robbery and illegal handling of weapons.

Sternenko's lawyer Vitalii Kolomiets announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The court did not consider our request. It refused," the lawyer said.

According to him, the court motivated this by the fact that Sternenko is in custody in Malynivskyi district of Odesa and the Prymorskyi court cannot consider such a petition.

“However, we all saw that Serhii was in the Prymorskyi court. We will appeal this decision,” the lawyer said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Sternenko's defense filed a petition for the immediate release of Sternenko, since his sentence did not enter into force.

