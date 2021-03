Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China is planning to spend about 190 billion yuan (about 29.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the 2021-2025 period on transportation infrastructure projects. The state agency Xinhua informs about it.

The money will be used on building new expressways, upgrading existing highways and improving the road conditions in rural areas, among other fields, according to the regional transportation department.

By 2025, the total mileage of highways in Tibet will exceed 120,000 km, and that of expressways will exceed 1,300 km, the department said in a statement.

A comprehensive transport system that is convenient, fair, shared, safe and green will generally take shape by 2025, it added.

With strong support from the central government, Tibet's transportation infrastructure saw marked improvement in the 2016-2020 period.

Its road network reached a total length of 118,800 km at the end of last year, up over 50 percent from the end of 2015.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources