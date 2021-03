5G Test Centers To Appear In Ukraine In 2021

5G test centers will appear in Ukraine in 2021.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"The Ministry of Digital Transformation is simultaneously working on the implementation of 5G in Ukraine. The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov noted that it is planned to sell licenses for 5G already in December. The main purpose of the tender is to give businesses an opportunity to test the technology," the statement reads.

Fedorov also said that 5G test centers will appear in Ukraine this year, noting that this will improve the efficiency of the work process and optimize costs.

The minister also recalled that among the main goals of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is to provide 95% of Ukrainian residents with access to 4G in three years.

According to him, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is now implementing a clear plan to cover the territory of Ukraine.

To this end, the Ministry of Digital Transformation allocated the 900 MHz frequency range and signed a memorandum with the operators.

As a result, since July 2020, more than 2 million people have gained access to high-speed 4G mobile Internet for the first time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to connect 6,000 social infrastructure facilities to the Internet in 2021.

