The Ministry of Health as of March 5 classified 54 countries in the "red zone" in terms of the prevalence of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

At the same time, there is no data on the spread of coronavirus infection regarding 11 states that fell into the "red zone".

In particular, the countries of the "red zone" include Montenegro, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, United States, Israel, Slovakia, Albania, Latvia, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, France, Brazil, Netherlands, Moldova, Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Spain.

The countries of the "green zone" include, Romania, Belarus, Georgia, Greece, Portugal, United Kingdom, Russian Federation, Turkey, Croatia, Denmark, Canada, Armenia, Norway, Kazakhstan, Japan, China, Egypt.

In Ukraine, the incidence rate for the last seven days per 100,000 of the population is 239.6.

