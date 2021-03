Vitrenko's Powers Will Expand From March 6, Competitions For Civil Service Should Be Announced By September 6

The law on the resumption of competitions for civil service positions and the renewal of broad powers of the acting Minister of Energy Yurii Vitrenko comes into force on March 6.

This law was published in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy on March 5 and comes into force from the next day after the day of publication, that is, from March 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, from March 6, the restrictions previously established on the execution by the first deputy minister or deputy minister of certain powers of the minister are canceled, if the post of minister is vacant for more than 60 days.

In particular, now he can administer budgetary funds allocated to the ministry and carry out personnel appointments, which he was previously deprived of.

Besides, the candidacy of the same person for the post of minister can be put to vote by the Verkhovna Rada without restrictions in the case of previous negative votes.

The law also establishes that competitions for civil service positions to which officials were previously appointed without competitions (which was allowed for the period of quarantine from the spring of 2020) must be announced within six months from the date of entry into force of the law - that is, until September 6, according to the order of conclusion of contracts for the passage of the civil service.

Contracts for civil service positions, concluded without competitions before the entry into force of this law, are valid until the appointment to the position based on the results of the competition, but no more than nine months from the date of entry into force of the law - that is, until December 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, the Verkhovna Rada resumed competitions for holding civil service positions, adopting a bill with proposals from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in terms of expanding the powers of acting Minister, on March 4, Zelenskyy signed this law.

On December 17, the Verkhovna Rada refused to appoint Vitrenko as First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy (the candidacy submitted by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and approved by Zelenskyy was supported by 188 MPs), after which the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Vitrenko as the first deputy minister of energy and entrusted him with temporary duties as minister.

On January 28, the Verkhovna Rada again refused to appoint Vitrenko to the post of First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy (204 MPs voted for the appointment).

On April 13, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada banned the Cabinet of Ministers from holding competitions for leadership positions in the civil service during the quarantine period.

