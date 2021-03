Ukraine intends to open three new embassies in the world in the near future.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine has already begun work on opening new embassies and consulates in the world," he said.

In particular, it is planned to open embassies in Ghana and the Philippines.

"An embassy of Ukraine will be created in the Republic of Ghana. This is in line with our course for the gradual strengthening of Ukraine's positions in Africa. And an embassy in the Republic of the Philippines will be opened. The country is very difficult, and we need to work with it to make it more favorable to Ukrainian initiatives in international organizations, first of all - in the UN. Besides, we went to the Philippines, because we see a great interest of Ukrainian business for trade with this country," Kuleba said.

Also, Ukraine is going to open a full-fledged embassy in Chile.

"Now this is a branch of another embassy, ​​but we will turn it into a full-fledged embassy and strengthen our presence in Latin America," the minister said.

Besides, Ukraine plans to open two new consulates general in India and Poland.

"The Consulate General of Ukraine will be created in the city of Mumbai in India. This is a huge business center, and there are great opportunities for Ukrainian business, to attract investment. And the long-awaited Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw, Republic of Poland. We have already begun its formation. We are going there to help Ukrainian citizens who work, study or live in Poland even more effectively," Kuleba said.

It is also planned to open a consulate in Romania.

"The long-awaited consulate of Ukraine in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania. It is already being created. This city is the capital of Ukrainism in Romania," the minister said.

He did not name the specific dates for the opening of new diplomatic missions, but assured that they would be created quickly, and professional people would be appointed there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is considering the candidacies of 11 ambassadors of Ukraine to foreign states, while three positions of heads of Ukrainian embassies abroad remain vacant.

