Court Fines Ex-Deputy Minister Nemylostivyi And deprives Driver's License For 1 Year For Drunk Driving

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv fined the former Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Vitalii Nemylostivyi for UAH 10,200 and deprived him of his driver's license for one year for drunk driving.

A court official announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"A resolution was passed on February 11. A fine of UAH 10,200 and a year of deprivation of the right to drive a car," said a spokesperson of the court.

The court found Nemylostivyi guilty of an administrative offense under Article 130 of the Administrative Code (driving vehicles by persons who were in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication or under the influence of drugs that reduce attention and reaction speed).

At the moment, the court's decision has not yet been published in the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police detained Nemylostivyi for drunk driving.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Nemylostivyi at an extraordinary meeting.

Nemylostivyi paid a UAH 255 fine, but he was threatened with another UAH 17,000 fine or community service up to 60 hours with the deprivation of a driver's license.

