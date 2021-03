Poroshenko Declares Expenses In Form Of Gift In Cash For Almost UAH 4 Million

Former President (2014-2019), Member of Parliament (European Solidarity faction) Petro Poroshenko declared expenses in the form of a gift in cash amounting to UAH 3.7 million.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 4, Poroshenko declared significant changes in property status.

He indicated that on March 1 he spent UAH 3.73 million on a gift in cash.

Movable property is indicated in the column "Subject of the transaction that caused the expense."

Besides, on March 1, Poroshenko received UAH 554,000 of interest from the International Investment Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 18, Poroshenko bought the Priamyi TV channel, as, according to his information, the National Security and Defense Council intended to impose sanctions against the former owner of the TV channel, Volodymyr Makeenko, on February 19.

At the same time, Poroshenko re-registered the Priamyi TV channel on his investment fund Prime Asset Capital instead of the Cypriot Parlimo Trading Limited.

