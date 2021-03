Investors Have No Faith in This Administration’s Ability to Develop the Nation, - Lovochkin

Last year, Ukrainian economy shrank by over 4 percent, with production industry decreasing by 5.2 percent. The crisis persists in engineering, ship building, and aerospace industries. Opposition platform - For life MP Serhiy Lovochkin says the administration has no understanding of how to govern the country, so it must be fully rebooted.

"In 2020, capital investments in Ukraine slid by 38.2 percent. The outflow of foreign direct investment from the country totaled over $400 million. Neither national, nor foreign investors have faith in this administration’s ability to secure the nation’s development", - Lovochkin said.

The MP noted that even agriculture, dubbed ‘the growth driver’ of the Ukrainian economy by the government, shortened by 11.5 percent last year.

"The only thing this administration "succeeded" in was the increase of the national public debt and the rise in prices and utility fees. The public debt increased by over 550 billion hryvnia in 2020, having reached the total of 2.55 trillion hryvnia, or over 62 percent of the GDP", - Lovochkin said.

The politician sees this administration as inefficient, non-professional, and purposefully aimed at destroying the foundation for Ukraine’s future development.

"We demand this Cabinet’s immediate resignation and full audit of activities of the governments led by Honcharuk and Shmyhal", - Lovochkin said.

