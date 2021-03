"China aims to raise its urbanization rate to 65 percent during the 2021-2025 period." This proposal was considered by the delegates during a meeting of the 4th session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Council (NPC), held in Beijing.

As noted The Xinhua News Agency, according to a draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

At the end of 2019, the number of urban residents reached 848.43 million, an increase of 17.06 million over the previous year, while the rural population was 551.62 million, a decrease of 12.39 million, according to a report published on the website of the State Statistical Office of the PRC.

