China's defense budget will continue to grow for the sixth consecutive years

The delegates of the 4th session of the 13th National People's Political Consultative Council of China, held in Beijing, continue to adopt documents important for the development of the country.

China's annual defense budget will maintain single-digit growth for a sixth consecutive year, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

According to the state plan by increasing 6.8 percent in 2021, according to a draft budget report made public on Friday, the 5th of March.

This year's planned defense spending will be about 1.35 trillion yuan (about $209 billion), read the draft submitted to the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation.

