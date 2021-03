The use of fifth generation communications in industry is becoming a priority in China. In particular, at the end of last year, a large-scale industry conference "Industrial Internet 5G +" was held in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province (Central China).

This issue was also in the spotlight during the meetings of the 4th session of the 13th National People's Political Consultative Council of China, which is being held in Beijing these days.

According to The News Agency Xinhua, China will develop the industrial internet to help medium-sized, small and micro enterprises improve their capacities for making innovations, according to a government work report submitted Friday, the 5th of March, to the national legislature for deliberation.

Industrial internet becoming a catalyst for innovation in nation. Photo by Chinadaily.com.cn

Now in China, more than a thousand projects are already being implemented related to the implementation of 5G-based solutions in production. In the country, about 700 thousand base stations have been built for fifth generation communications, and more than 30 thousand of them are intended exclusively for use in industry.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources