Circulation of the British strain of coronavirus has been recorded in Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Institute of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases named after Hromashevskyi discovered two mutated coronaviruses with genetic characteristics that correspond to the British variant. The mutation was identified in samples taken two weeks ago in Ivano-Frankivsk, we informed the World Health Organization the fact that on the territory of Ukraine there is a circulation of the British variant, which is more quickly transmitted from person to person. This is one of the reasons that characterizes the epidemiological situation in the western regions," he said.

According to Liashko, on Monday, the sequencing of another 48 samples taken in Ivano-Frankivsk region from seriously ill patients began, their results will be on March 5 or 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first research results did not reveal the circulation of new strains of coronavirus in Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources