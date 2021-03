Rada Obliges Foreigners To Submit Biometric Data When Applying For Visa To Enter Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has obliged foreigners and stateless persons to submit their biometric data when applying for visas to enter Ukraine and transit through its territory.

323 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of draft law No. 3630 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, as a whole - 320, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The explanatory note to the document notes that currently, the only process of identification by authorized bodies of foreigners and stateless persons that does not involve the use of biometric data is the issuance of visas to enter Ukraine.

Thus, the draft law proposes to add a rule on the mandatory filing of their biometric data by foreigners and stateless persons when issuing such visas.

At the same time, refusal to provide biometric data is the basis for refusal to obtain a visa to enter Ukraine.

It is noted that the rules for the submission of biometric data by foreigners when applying for a visa are established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Rada to oblige foreigners to submit biometric data when applying for a visa to enter Ukraine.

