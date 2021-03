The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) raised the discount rate from 6% to 6.5%.

The NBU has said this in a statement following a meeting of the Monetary Committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January, consumer prices rose by 6.1% on an annualized basis.

According to preliminary estimates of the National Bank, inflation continued to accelerate in February.

Consumer inflation, calculated on the basis of online monitoring data, exceeded the forecast of the National Bank, while inflationary expectations remained elevated.

At the same time, the fundamental inflationary pressure, expressed by the core inflation indicator, in January-February generally corresponded to the regulator's forecast trajectory.

In the first months of 2021, the acceleration of inflation was most influenced by food and fuel prices.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since March 4, 2015, the NBU has raised the discount rate from 19.5% to 30%.

Later, the central bank retained the discount rate at the level of 30% several times.

On August 28, 2015, the central bank lowered the discount rate to 27%, and on September 25, 2015 - to 22%.

Since April 22, 2016, the National Bank lowered the discount rate from 22% to 19%, on May 27, 2016 - from 19% to 18%, on June 24 - from 18% to 16.5%.

On July 29, 2016, the National Bank lowered its discount rate from 16.5% to 15.5%, from September 16, 2016 - from 15.5% to 15%.

On October 28, 2016, NBU lowered discount rate from 15% to 14%, and in December 2016 and January 2017 - retained at 14%, in April 2017 - lowered to 13%, in May 2017 - lowered to 12.5% in October - raised to 13.5%, in December 2017 - raised to 14.5%, in January - raised to 16%, in March 2018 - raised to 17%, in July 2018 - raised to 17.5%, in September - raised to 18%, in April 2019 - lowered to 17.5%, in July 2019 - lowered to 17.0%, in September 2019 - lowered to 16.5%, in October 2019 – lowered to 15.5%, in December 2019 – lowered to 13.5%, in January 2020 – lowered to 11%, in March 2020 – lowered to 10%, in April 2020 – lowered to 8%, in June 2020 - lowered to 6%.

