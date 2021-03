The Verkhovna Rada refused to legalize civil firearms and ammunition for them.

88 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 4335, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill proposed to introduce the Unified State Register of Civil Weapons and transfer it to the management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was proposed to establish the following categories of civil firearms: A - automatic firearms, B - smooth-bore short-barreled firearms (traumatic), C - short-barreled firearms, D - long-barreled smooth-bore firearms, E - long-barreled rifled firearms and combined firearms.

According to the bill, individuals can only buy weapons of category A; the right to own weapons of category D is granted to persons who have reached the age of 18; category B - 21-year-olds who have not been brought to administrative responsibility two or more times under the article on violation of the rules for storing, carrying, transporting weapons; the same rules for those who want to buy weapons of category E, only this can be done from the age of 25; the right to own a category C firearm is reserved for persons over 28 years of age who have legally owned other types of firearms for at least five years.

According to the document, it was proposed to introduce a weapon owner's certificate by analogy with a driver's license, which indicates the categories of weapons that the owner of the license can purchase, and a technical passport is introduced for each weapon unit, which indicates information about the owner and the serial number of the weapon.

This certificate is issued for three years, and each subsequent extension is issued for five years.

The right to use weapons cannot be obtained by civilians with medical contraindications, convictions.

It was proposed that weapons could only be stored at home and used if necessary for self-defense; it could only be taken out for hunting in designated areas and for shooting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Law Enforcement Activities Denys Monastyrskyi (Servant of the People) forecasts that the bill on the legalization of civil firearms will be sent for a second reading.

75% of respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological group are against the legislative permission for the private possession of firearms.

