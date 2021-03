Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal supports the cancellation of transfer to summer time.

He said this during a press conference dedicated to the year of his government's work, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The government and I personally will support such a cancellation and, I hope, starting from this spring it (this is a problem) in Ukraine will be lifted and the time will remain what it is now. The time in which we are now living will remain stable. We are waiting for the adoption of such a law,” the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal noted that the refusal to switch to seasonal time is a European practice.

He also emphasized that there should be Kyiv time throughout the territory of Ukraine, and no local time, different from it, is provided and should not be.

According to the Prime Minister, local communities will be able to give recommendations on the start of the working day in their region, varying it, for example, from 08:00 a.m. to 09:30 a.m., in order to avoid a strong difference in work in different parts of Ukraine during daylight hours, especially in winter.

He also confirmed that all calculations show that there are no savings or losses in the transition to seasonal time.

“Today's power supply makes it possible to work completely without changing this time, absolutely efficiently. And there will be no losses or gains from this, but the stress for people will be relieved,” he summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a bill providing for the consolidation of a single Kyiv time in the territory of Ukraine and a refusal to further switch to summer and winter time.

MPs want to have time to pass a bill on the refusal of the transition to seasonal time in general until March 25, so that Ukraine no longer changes the clock on the night of Saturday, March 27, to Sunday, March 28, as provided in accordance with current legislation.

