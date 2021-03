Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is in favor of vaccinating groups of the second and third stages of vaccination instead of disposing of vaccine residues.

He stated this during a press conference Year of Government Work on March 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Doses and packages are designed for a certain amount, in this case, with the vaccine that we have, it is a multiple of 10. There are some vaccines that do not have time to use during the period when they should be used, and then this vaccine must be disposed, actually thrown away. It is necessary to select and model the system so that if people of the first stage are vaccinated and the doses remain, then it is necessary to involve people from the second and third stages of vaccination," Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that the e-vaccination portal will allow managing this process and inviting people to vaccinate so that there is no residue that will be disposed.

Shmyhal added that this problem is present in all countries of the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal expects the delivery of more than 9 million doses of coronavirus vaccines during January-June 2021.

Earlier, the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Health for vaccine-controlled infections approved a plan to vaccinate the population against coronavirus.

In particular, the plan provides for four stages of vaccination: January-April 2021 - people with the highest risk of infection and people performing critical functions in the fight against coronavirus; April-June 2021 - people at extremely high risk of infection and people providing medical services; June-September 2021 - people at high risk of infection and those who perform functions to support the security and life of the state; September 2021 - March 2022 - people with an increased risk of infection and those who perform functions to support the security and life of the state.

