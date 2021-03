Shmyhal States Beginning Of 3rd Wave Of Coronavirus Epidemic In Ukraine And Admits Introduction Of New Lockdow

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states the beginning of the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic in Ukraine and admits the introduction of a new lockdown.

He announced this during the report on the first year of the government's work, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We need to realize that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has begun in Ukraine,” Shmyhal said.

At the same time, he noted that in the case of the transition of most regions to the "red" zone of epidemic danger, a rigid lockdown could be introduced again throughout Ukraine.

Shmyhal clarified that at the moment the indicators of Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia and Ternopil regions are close to the "red" level of epidemic danger.

At the same time, he stressed that the government would not want to resort to a lockdown again, but this should be expected, since the vaccination process around the world will take at least two years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the moment, the "red" level of epidemic danger has been set for Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr and Chernivtsi regions.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources