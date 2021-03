Unknown People Rob SACPO Acting Head Hryschuk’s Car Near His House In Kyiv

Unknown people smashed the glass of the car of the Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Maksym Hryschuk and stole a video recorder and a flashlight near his house in Kyiv.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a source in law enforcement agencies.

The fact of theft was confirmed to Ukrainian News Agency by the acting the head of the SACPO.

According to him, Hryschuk himself reported the incident to the police.

Police have already launched an investigation into the incident.

In addition to the video recorder, a flashlight and candies were stolen from the car.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Hryschuk applied for the position of Deputy Prosecutor General - Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor.

