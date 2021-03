The Cabinet of Ministers approved the National Economic Strategy until 2030.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the meeting, the government approved the National Economic Strategy until 2030 with revision," the statement reads.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted the significance of the approval of the NES-2030 on the anniversary of the government's work and stressed that this is the first fundamental document in the entire history of Ukraine.

"The National Economic Strategy 2030 is a comprehensive document that should lead Ukraine to the club of developed and successful countries. The strategy was developed with the involvement of experts, scientists, officials, MPs. This will become a significant contribution to the development of a successful, wealthy European Ukraine," Shmyhal noted.

More than 500 participants joined the creation of NES-2030: representatives of more than 20 analytical centers, more than 30 business associations, 40 executive authorities, the expert environment and civil society, and MPs.

The document defines strategic steps for the development of industry, agricultural sector, mining, infrastructure, transport, energy sector, information and communication technologies, creative industries and services.

The strategy also takes into account important cross-cutting areas - digitalization, green course, entrepreneurship development and balanced regional development.

Among the principles on which the National Economic Strategy is based are European and Euro-Atlantic integration, inviolability of private property, the rule of law, intolerance of corruption, free and fair competition, and equal access for business.

Denys Shmyhal thanked everyone who joined the development of NES-2030, and expressed the hope that all branches of government will be actively involved in achieving a common goal for the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 22, the Cabinet of Ministers began discussing the National Economic Strategy-2030.

From January 22 to February 10, a broad discussion of the developments of the National Economic Strategy-2030, which is being developed by a working group of the Cabinet of Ministers on the platform of the Center for Economic Recovery, took place in the Cabinet of Ministers.

