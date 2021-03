The Verkhovna Rada intends to establish and consolidate a single Kyiv time in the territory of Ukraine and to abandon the further transition to winter and summer time.

277 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 4201, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, the order of work of public authorities, local governments, their officials, enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership, is determined and established by Kyiv time, which is also established and applied as the only time by which accounting and reporting processes are carried out for the unified transport system of Ukraine and the telecommunications sector.

The explanatory note notes that the bill is not only aimed at resolving issues on determining the legal basis for calculating time in Ukraine, but also designed to protect the territorial integrity and strengthen the national security of Ukraine, since, as it is known, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the established time of the aggressor state - Russia.

The establishment and consolidation of a single Kyiv time throughout the territory of Ukraine, without exception, will, in turn, strengthen the security issues of Ukraine's position and contribute to the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories.

Besides, according to the explanatory note, the bill is aimed at protecting the health of the population, since, according to the majority of scientists and doctors, the specified procedure for calculating time in terms of the annual movement of the clock hands one hour forward and backward, carries a number of negative consequences, causes a significant deterioration in health citizens during the period of adaptation to summer and winter time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kachura (Servant of the People) states that the bill on refusing to switch to seasonal time will provide that Ukraine will remain in winter time.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Yevheniya Kravchuk admits that in 2021 Ukraine will no longer switch to daylight saving time if bill No. 4201 is adopted in the second reading in March, which proposes to establish and consolidate a single Kyiv time in the territory of Ukraine and abandon the further transition to seasonal time.

