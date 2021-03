British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons assures that Oxford/AstraZeneca and CoviShield coronavirus vaccines are identical.

The embassy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The COVID-19 vaccine CoviShield and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are identical. CoviShield is the licensed name of AZD1222 manufactured in India," the ambassador said.

Any assumptions about the differences between the formulas of these vaccines are categorically incorrect, she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov and his deputy, Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko were vaccinated against coronavirus with the CoviShield vaccine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources