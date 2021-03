The Pecherskyi court of Kyiv allowed the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) to detain the former deputy chairperson of the SSU, Dmytro Neskoromnyi, suspected of organizing the attempted murder of the head of the Internal Security Service (ISS) Andrii Naumov.

In relation to Neskoromnyi, a court decision was adopted on permission to detain him with the aim of bringing him to court for choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The date of the judgment has not been specified.

Neskoromnyi is wanted on suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 348 of the Criminal Code (infringement on life of a law enforcement officer).

He faces from 9 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Neskoromnyi announced his readiness to provide information to Europeans about corruption in the highest echelons of power.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine served Neskoromnyi with suspicion of organizing the preparation of the murder of SSU General Andrii Naumov.

