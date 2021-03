Avakov Accuses Poroshenko Of Disrupting Cabinet Meeting In 2016 At Which It Was Planned To Consider Issue Of S

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov accused former President Petro Poroshenko of disrupting a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2016, which was supposed to consider the issue of sanctions against a section of the Samara - Western Direction (PrykarpatZakhidtrans) oil product pipeline, affiliated with the Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition platform - For life faction).

He said this in an interview with journalist Dmytro Hordon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the issue of sanctions arose at the very beginning of the war.

Avakov stressed that at the last meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Arseniy Yatsenyuk in 2016, the issue of imposing sanctions against this section of the oil product pipeline was to be considered.

“On Wednesday there was a government meeting at which Yatsenyuk instructed the Ministry of Justice to impose sanctions against this pipe on Friday. This is 2016. And on Friday the hall came, the government came and several ministers from the quota of Petro Poroshenko’s party did not come. This was the last government meeting. Poroshenko broke the quorum by instructing the ministers not to come. And thus helped to ensure that no sanctions were imposed," Avakov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov previously stated that in 2018 Poroshenko had the grounds and materials of the Security Service of Ukraine to impose sanctions against the 112 Ukraine and NewsOne TV channels banned from broadcasting in 2021.

