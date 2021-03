ARMA Receives No Sanction-Hit MP Kozak Property And Rights To 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, And ZIK TV Channels

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has received neither control over the property of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction, Taras Kozak, who faced the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC); nor the rights to the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from ARMA Deputy Head Volodymyr Pavlenko.

He did not specify if such property could be handed over to ARMA in the future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ivan Bakanov, said that the sanctions against the said TV channels responded to the hybrid war in the information field.

On February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the NSDC on sanctions against Kozak and the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK TV channels.

