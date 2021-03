Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) believes that former president Petro Poroshenko could become the head of state again.

Medvedchuk stated this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I believe that Poroshenko will become president if early presidential elections are held within the next six months or year," Medvedchuk said.

He also said that he would not vote for Poroshenko and that he did not vote for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Besides, according to him, everyone has a chance and everything will depend on when the elections are held.

Medvedchuk also noted that Poroshenko was the president of Ukraine and a public favorite despite his significant negative approval rating.

According to Medvedchuk, he has not met with Poroshenko since he publicly criticized Poroshenko’s policy on peace and other issues.

"I think [I have not met with him] since 2018 or early 2019," Medvedchuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy enacted the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s decision to impose sanctions on Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko on February 20.

