Deputy Minister of Health - Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus with the Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine produced by the Serum Institute (India).

Liashko's vaccination was broadcast on the Ukraina 24 TV channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Liashko said he felt fine after the vaccination.

"The vaccine is safe and effective. Everyone should come and get vaccinated. We have trained mobile teams who can explain everything if there are certain adverse events after immunization. Usually, it can be redness, fever, rash… These are standard adverse events after immunization. Allergic reactions are possible, but there are very few of them," Liashko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was vaccinated against the coronavirus together with members of the military during a working trip to Donbas.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov was vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier.

Ukraine began vaccinating its citizens against the COVID-19 coronavirus on February 24, using the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine. Vaccination against the coronavirus began in all regions of the country on February 25.

