Former President (2014-2019), Member of Parliament (European Solidarity faction) Petro Poroshenko should not submit a separate declaration on the purchase of the Priamyi TV channel.

The press service of the European Solidarity announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"In accordance with the Law of Ukraine on the Prevention of Corruption, messages on significant changes in property status are submitted after the acquisition of property and the implementation of expenses directly by the subject of declaration, and not by legal entities belonging to him. At the same time, as it was reported, the Ukrainian investment fund Prime Asset Capital, the ultimate beneficial owner of which is Petro Poroshenko, acted as the buyer under the agreement on the acquisition of the Priamyi TV channel. Therefore, Petro Poroshenko should not submit a notice of significant changes in property status regarding the operations carried out by Prime Asset Capital, including the acquisition of the TV channel," the press service said.

At the same time, it is noted that information on Poroshenko's obtaining the status of the final beneficial owner of Priamyi will be duly reflected in the annual electronic declaration for 2021 in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 18, Poroshenko bought the Priamyi TV channel, as, according to him, the National Security and Defense Council intended to impose sanctions against the former owner of the TV channel, Volodymyr Makeenko, on February 19.

At the same time, Poroshenko re-registered the Priamyi TV channel with his investment fund Prime Asset Capital instead of the Cypriot Parlimo Trading Limited.

