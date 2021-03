38,500 People Sign Up For Vaccination Against Coronavirus Through Diya Portal On March 1 - Stepanov

38,531 people signed up for vaccination against coronavirus through the Diya portal on March 1.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In less than a day, 5,280 people signed up for vaccination through the portal, 671 people signed up through the contact center, 38,531 people signed up through the Diya portal. These figures are an eloquent confirmation of Ukrainians' readiness to get vaccinated, their trust in the healthcare system and the Ministry of Health's plans for overcoming Covid-19," he said.

Stepanov urged Ukrainians to sign up for vaccination against coronavirus through the mechanisms he voiced.

"Today, there are several opportunities to sign up for a vaccination. The first way is to call the phone number of the contact center of the Ministry of Health 0-800-60-20-19, the second way is through our vaccination.covid19.gov.ua portal and through the Diya portal,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health plans to reach the daily rate of vaccination against coronavirus of 10,000-11,000 doses by the end of this week (March 7).

According to Stepanov, 4,905 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine, while on February 25, vaccination against coronavirus began in all regions of the country.

