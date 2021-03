President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was vaccinated against coronavirus together with military during a working trip to Donbas.

Press Secretary of the President Yuliya Mendel announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The President was vaccinated today in Severodonetsk, in a military hospital," she said.

The spokeswoman assured that the Presidential Office will officially announce the details in the near future.

According to the agency's interlocutor at the Office, the head of state was vaccinated with Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine from the Serum Institute production company (India).

Later, the President himself said that he was vaccinated on the front line as the Supreme Commander, along with military.

"I was vaccinated against Covid-19. I did it on the front lines with our soldiers as Supreme Commander. That Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine from India, which was first delivered to Ukraine and received by millions of people in the world. The vaccine will allow us to live again without restrictions," he wrote on Twitter.

Zelenskyy also posted a confirming photo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, vaccination started on February 24 with vaccinations of medical workers working with patients with coronavirus.

Zelenskyy recovered from coronavirus in late November 2020.

Earlier, the World Health Organization did not recommend vaccination against coronavirus in people who had recovered less than six months ago, in the first place.

At the same time, Zelenskyy was going to be vaccinated as an example to other Ukrainians.

According to a survey by the Rating sociological group, 52% of Ukrainians are not ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus, even if the vaccination is free, and according to a survey by the Research&Branding Group, 57% of respondents do not agree to be vaccinated.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources