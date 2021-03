Servant Of The People To Hold Congress March 13

The Servant of the People party will hold a congress on Saturday, March 13.

That follows from a statement posted on the official website of the party, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The congress participants are to consider changes in the party management system.

The congress agenda also envisions considering a new wording of the party statute and holding an election to party’s managerial bodies based on it.

Besides, the congress participants will consider the party’s doctrine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 1, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) suspended public funding of the Servant of the People party.

