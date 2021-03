Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 24.5% To 5,336, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.4 Times To 162 On March 1

On March 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 5,336 over February 28 to 1,357,470, and the number of deaths increased by 162 over February 28 to 26,212; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 24.5%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 2.4 times.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 1, a total of 1,357,470 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 26,212 fatal cases; 1,176,918 people had recovered.

On March 1, 5,336 new disease cases were recorded, 162 people died, and 5,194 people recovered.

Therefore, as of March 1, newly-infected people's indicator was higher than that of those who recovered (5,336 vs. 5,194).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of March 1 was 154,340, down 0.01% over March 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (138,483), Odesa region (86,418), and Kharkiv region (84,203).

Besides, Lviv region has registered a total of 79,582 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 76,128; Dnipropetrovsk region – 74,061 cases, Zaporizhia region – 69,848, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 65,608, Chernivtsi region – 55,633, Zhytomyr region – 51,670, Rivne region - 49,065, Cherkasy region – 48,799, Sumy region – 48,723, Khmelnytskyi region – 48,262, and Donetsk region – 47,485.

A total of 46,353 cases have been registered in Poltava region, 42,545 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 42,423 cases - in Ternopil region, 40,933 cases - in Zakarpattia region, 40,200 cases – in Volyn region, 37,663 cases – in Vinnytsia region, 35,962 cases – in Chernihiv region, 21,747 cases – in Kherson region, 15,019 – in Luhansk region, and 10,657 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 4,285 over February 27 to 1,352,134, and the number of deaths increased by 68 over February 27 to 26,050; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 26.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 23.6%.

On February 27, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 5,833 over February 26 to 1,347,849, and the number of deaths increased by 89 over February 26 to 25,982; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 28.6%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 41%.

