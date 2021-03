A court in Kyiv has allowed the arrest of video blogger Anatolii Sharii, suspected of high treason, and his delivery to court for choosing a preventive measure.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

In turn, Sharii's lawyer Valentin Rybin told Ukrainian News Agency that he did not take part in the rapeseed hearing since such applications are considered behind closed doors and without a lawyer's participation.

Rybin also said that Shariy is currently staying and lives in Spain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU put Sharii on the state wanted list.

