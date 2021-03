The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested a part of the property of former deputy board chairperson of PrivatBank, Volodymyr Yatsenko, who had been released from a remand prison after paying a bail of UAH 52 million.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, the court arrested the property belonging to Yatsenko in compliance with the open registers' data.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yatsenko has been notified of abuse suspicion after he attempted to flee Ukraine for Vienna.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources