President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that weekends and holidays should not affect the rate of coronavirus vaccination.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the head of state following a conference call to counter COVID-19.

"The head of state raised the issue that the holidays should not affect the vaccination process against COVID-19," the statement reads.

He advocated adherence to a clear vaccination plan and continued negotiations with manufacturers to expedite vaccine supply.

"Our military should be vaccinated among the first, and there are no days off in the JFO zone, because there are no days off in a war. So, vaccination should take place as planned, so that the military are among the first, and so that on holidays and weekends, the number of vaccinated people is not reduced," Zelenskyy said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak said that 208 military personnel have been vaccinated, 178 of whom are military doctors.

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said that with the help of mobile teams, the number of vaccinations can be increased to 11,300 by the end of this week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, March 1, an online registration for vaccination against coronavirus began.

