Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

This became known from the broadcast of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stepanov was vaccinated with the CoviShield vaccine at the Oleksandrivska clinical hospital in Kyiv.

Vaccination was carried out during Stepanov's visit to the Oleksandrivska clinical hospital.

Stepanov, in turn, noted that he felt better than before vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said earlier that he and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intend to be publicly vaccinated against coronavirus on Monday, March 1.

On March 1, an online registration for coronavirus vaccination began.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that everyone will be able to receive a vaccine against coronavirus during 2021.

On February 24, Ukraine began vaccination against coronavirus, the first 10 people were vaccinated in Cherkasy.

