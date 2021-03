On Monday, March 1, the online registration for the coronavirus vaccination began.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President's website.

"A website has been launched to register Ukrainians for vaccination against coronavirus infection COVID-19," the statement reads.

The launch of the site was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a traditional conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"From today, Ukrainians will be able to sign up for a free vaccination against COVID-19 online or by calling the hotline. The database of submitted applications will clearly organize logistics and provide people with safe vaccines as soon as possible," the Prime Minister said.

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov explained that one can sign up for vaccinations in the application or on the Diya portal, as well as through the contact center of the Ministry of Health.

"This is a high-quality online product where every Ukrainian can sign up for a waiting list. When, according to the roadmap for vaccination, the appropriate stage comes, citizens who will be in the electronic queue will be offered to sign up for the vaccination point by choosing a specific date and time of the visit," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, vaccination began in Ukraine on February 24.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources