U.S. Will Stand With Ukraine Against Russia’s Aggressive Acts – Biden

President of the United States Joe Biden has said that the United States will stand with Ukraine against Russia’s aggressive acts.

Biden said this in a statement marking the seventh anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, which was posted on the website of the White House, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Seven years ago today, Russia violated international law, the norms by which modern countries engage one another, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbor Ukraine when it invaded Crimea.

The United States continues to stand with Ukraine and its allies and partners today, as it has from the beginning of this conflict. On this somber anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine," Biden said in the statement.

According to the statement, the United States does not and will never recognize Russia’s annexation of the peninsula.

"We will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, United States State Secretary Anthony Blinken said earlier that the United States welcomed Ukraine's initiative to create the Crimean Platform and called on Russia to end its occupation of the peninsula.

