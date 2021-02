The retailer of furniture and household goods IKEA (Sweden) has made a paid self-pickup service in Kyiv.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, self-pickup of goods weighing up to 30 kg will cost UAH 39, over 30 kg – UAH 59; the cost of delivery to parcel terminals is UAH 39.

Previously, the self-pickup service was free.

The statement also indicates that at the moment there are four points for issuing orders (17 Zdolbunivska Street; 1B Ring Road; 6D Velyka Vasylkivska Street; 36 Stepana Bandery Avenue).

Also, orders can be picked up at a parcel terminal located in the Blockbuster Mall SEC in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, IKEA opened its first store in the Blockbuster Mall SEC in Kyiv.

IKEA launched an official online store in Ukraine on May 14, 2020.

IKEA was founded in 1943 in Sweden by Ingvar Kamprad.

The company's first shopping center was opened in 1958.

IKEA includes the Swedwood industrial group, which produces wooden furniture and components and has 35 factories in nine countries.

