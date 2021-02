Silpo-Food Refuses To Acquire Control Over Furshet In Lviv And 5 Other Cities – Antimonopoly Committee

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) states that Silpo-Food (Vyshneve, Kyiv region), a member of the Fozzy Group commercial and industrial corporation, has refused to acquire control over the assets of the Furshet group in Lviv and five other cities.

The press service of the AMCU announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"According to the information provided by the applicants, the participants in the concentration on the acquisition of control by Silpo-Food LLC (Fozzy group) over the assets of the Furshet Group refused to carry out the concentration in the cities of Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva, Baryshivka, Zhytomyr, Lviv and Fastiv completely," the AMCU said.

Also, the participants partially abandoned the concentration in Kamianets-Podilskyi (Khmelnytskyi region).

It is noted that the parties made such a decision, since their shares in these settlements were significant, and the concentration could lead to restriction of competition.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has allowed Silpo-Food to acquire control over the assets of the Furshet group.

In January, the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region opened bankruptcy proceedings against subsidiary Retail Center, which owns the Furshet family-owned chain of stores.

The owner of the Retail Center is the Retail Trend company, which was owned by Ihor Balenko until August 2019, in August he transferred the company to his stepson Danylo Danylov.

Danylov controls Retail Trend through Locrin Holdings Limited, which, according to the declaration, previously also belonged to Balenko.

Balenko is the chairperson of the supervisory board of the Furshet chain.

Fozzy Group unites the chain of supermarkets Silpo, Fora neighborhood stores, Fozzy wholesale hypermarkets, Thrash! discounter, Bila Romashka pharmaceutical supermarkets, Ringoo electronics stores, as well as Nizhyn cannery (TM Nizhyn), LLC PKF Varto poultry farm.

