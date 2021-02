The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expecting proposals from Ukraine to continue negotiations.

This was announced by IMF representative Gerry Rice during a briefing on February 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During its work in December and January, the IMF mission discussed with Ukraine the improvement of the NBU's banking supervision management, the fiscal risks for the budget deficit and the strengthening of the judicial system.

"As soon as we receive more detailed information on these issues and proposals for individual policies, we will look forward to continuing to cooperate with Ukraine," Rice said.

However, he did not name any dates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period from December 21 to 23 and from January 11 to February 12, IMF specialists discussed with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities the progress in the implementation of measures and reforms, which are part of the government's action program supported by the stand-by agreement, after which the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman said that more progress is needed in reforms in favor of completing the first revision of the program of cooperation with Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance is not considering the scenario of non-implementation of the IMF program.

