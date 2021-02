1,338 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the campaign, that is, on Wednesday and Thursday, 1,338 people have been vaccinated, most of all (vaccinations) were made in Cherkasy region - 170. As of February 25, the first reports of adverse events after immunization were received. There are seven such reports, they are all not serious, one report was registered in Chernihiv region and six - in Cherkasy region. These reports come to the State Expert Center, each case is analyzed. I would like this to be taken seriously, but there is no need to disperse any information panic, as it is provided by the manufacturer's instructions," he said.

It is specified that on February 25, 1,179 coronavirus vaccinations were carried out in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, vaccination against coronavirus began in all regions of the country.

On February 24, Ukraine began vaccination against coronavirus, the first 10 people were vaccinated in Cherkasy.

