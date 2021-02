The first research results did not reveal the circulation of new strains of coronavirus in Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Sequencing of the genome of the coronavirus circulating in Ukraine today has not confirmed the presence of British, South African or Brazilian origin of mutations - we received the first results of samples from the Charite clinic, where the biomaterial of Ukrainian patients was sent. Also next week we expect the results of sequencing conducted domestically, samples of seriously ill patients in Ivano-Frankivsk region will be examined and we will know if we have new strains that lead to an increase in coronavirus cases," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health previously reported that the results of the analysis of materials from patients with coronavirus in December-January for new strains would be received after February 22.

